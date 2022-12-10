England's Nat Sciver celebrates her 50 during the second one day international match at the County Ground, Bristol - Nat Sciver impresses again as England complete ODI whitewash against West Indies - Zac Goodwin/PA

They say a change is as good as a rest but Nat Sciver has benefitted from both over the past four months.

The England all-rounder recently returned to the national set-up after a mental health break and is thriving under new coach Jon Lewis - she was integral to England’s convincing 3-0 ODI series win over West Indies.

Sciver’s 85 - from 69 balls - helped England to a 151-run win in the third and final ODI in Antigua. She also contributed with the ball, finishing with figures of 2-16, as she was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Her performance meant she set a new record for the most ODI runs by an Englishwoman in a calendar year, her 833 in 2022 beating Claire Taylor’s 807 in 2005.

Sciver is clearly enjoying Lewis’s approach, with the coach encouraging his players to entertain and inspire.

“In terms of performance I just wanted to make sure I enjoyed myself, especially being back on the pitch, so without any expectations it’s been brilliant really,” said Sciver. “I’ve surprised myself.

“I think the switch in mindset that Lewy [Jon Lewis] wants us to live and breathe out on the pitch has really helped as well. It has taken it away from the actual skills and switches it back to the mindset which has worked for me.”

England set West Indies a target of 256 in the final ODI and then dismissed the hosts for 105 in less than 40 overs (Shakera Selman did not bat due to injury). Sophie Ecclestone also impressed with 3-9.

Sciver is expecting England to deploy the same attacking approach in the five-match T20 series, which starts on Sunday and is important preparation for February’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

“I wouldn’t have thought anything would change with our game plans ahead of the T20s,” said Sciver. “I don’t see Lewy going defensive now heading into the shorter format.

“T20 can be difficult, a team can win and lose it on a ball or two, so we’ll have to keep our wits about us and make sure we’re playing with an eye on the T20 World Cup.”