Nat Sciver heroics not enough as England fall in Women’s Cricket World Cup final after Australia pile on runs

(AP)

Nat Sciver’s incredible century for England was ultimately not enough to successfully defend their Women’s Cricket World Cup final trophy on Sunday.

Australia claimed their seventh World Cup title after Alyssa Healy led an explosive batting performance with a stunning score of 175, leaving England a target of 357.

In reply, the 2017 championst continued to lose wickets as Sciver clawed their way towards a mammoth run chase by smashing 148 not-out off 121 balls.

However, they fell 71 runs short at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch after being bowled out in 43.4 overs.

After being put in to bat by England at the toss, Healy bludgeoned a furious 170, four days after smashing 129 in the semi-final against West Indies.

Healy anchored 100-run partnerships with fellow opener Rachael Haynes (68) and number three Beth Mooney (62) before finally being stumped by Amy Jones off seamer Anya Shrubsole.

Healy strolled off to a standing ovation at 316 for two, having again burnished her record as the ultimate big-game performer, two years after scoring a 39-ball 75 in the 2020 T20 World Cup final against India.

More to follow...

Additional reporting by Reuters.