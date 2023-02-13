Nat Sciver-Brunt's £320,000 payday shows how women's cricket is about to change

Nat Sciver-Brunt playing a scoop shot - Sciver-Brunt's £320,000 payday in women's premier Leauge auction - Jan Kruger/GETTY

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been sold for £320,000, becoming the most expensive England cricketer in the initial stages of the Women’s Premier League auction.

The inaugural WPL auction, staged in the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday, began just four hours before England’s second game of the T20 World Cup, against Ireland. If it was not ideal preparation before a World Cup game, it was a snapshot of how the WPL will transform the women’s game.

“The WPL is going to be a complete game-changer,” England captain Heather Knight has said. “The money that's going to come in and the perceptions of the women's game around the world…”

Sciver-Brunt, who hit 40 not out in England’s World Cup opener against West Indies on Saturday, was expected to be in demand for her all-round skills. She was eventually sold to Mumbai Indians after a bidding war. In the first batch of marquee players sold, Sciver-Brunt was the second most expensive, her £320,000 fee falling just short of Indian batter Smriti Mandhana’s £340,000. Both Sciver-Brunt and Mandhana will earn more than 25 per cent of the total salary cap for each franchise, a measure of how in-demand they were.

But Sciver-Brunt was not the only England cricketer to enjoy the early stages of the WPL auction. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, the No 1-ranked bowler in both T20I and ODI cricket, was signed by UP Warriorz for £180,000. UP Warriorz are coached by Jon Lewis, the England head coach. Opener Sophia Dunkley joined Gujarat Giants for £60,000.

The first WPL season will run from March 4 to 26. It will comprise five teams, who play a total of 22 matches. The WPL is expected to grow in the years to come, and is ultimately expected to expand to the same size as the Indian Premier League, which currently has ten franchises.

In total 27 English players entered the auction. Worldwide, more than 400 players are up for sale, with a maximum of 90 slots across the five teams.