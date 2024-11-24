Nat Sciver-Brunt guides England to ‘scrappy’ T20 win against South Africa

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s half-century helped England get over the line. Photograph: Gallo Images/Getty Images

England started their multi-format tour of South Africa with a four wicket-win in the first T20 that even their captain Heather Knight admitted was “scrappy”, relying on a trademark calm-and-collected Nat Sciver-Brunt half-century to get over the line.

Chasing 143, England had struggled to 65 for four, and were left needing almost 10 an over from the final six, but a messy, 22-run over from young seamer Ayanda Hlubi – playing in her only her third T20 international – turned the match on its head, as Amy Jones cracked a four and a six from back-to-back no-balls to help Sciver-Brunt propel England towards their target.

Jones was bowled by Nondumiso Shangase in the next over, while Sciver-Brunt survived a close leg-before decision against Nonkululeko Mlaba, which was adjudged umpire’s call on impact. But the damage of the Hlbui over had already been done, and by the time Sciver-Brunt, who scored 59 off 54 balls, was caught at backward square leg, England required just one run from the final five balls – a mere formality.

Knight had vehemently defended her team on the eve of the series in the face of strong criticism following their early World Cup exit – adopting the slightly odd mantra that there was no need for England to “rip up trees” – but admitted that their win in Sunday’s match was far from perfect.

Knight said: “It was a little bit scrappy. It’s really pleasing to get a win, but there’s a few things we can sharpen up on. The smartness of Nat’s innings was brilliant, aided by that momentum-shift from Amy. That took the game back in our favour.”

England may have secured first blood, but their chaotic buildup to the series – epitomised by Alice Capsey going from “dropped” to “reserve wicketkeeper” in the space of six days, after a spate of England injuries culminated in Bess Heath being sent home with a fractured thumb – at times translated onto the pitch.

First, they let South Africa add 42 runs at the death after a slugging middle-innings, allowing them to post a total far in excess of where they should have been. Then several of the England batters handed their wickets to South Africa on a plate: Maia Bouchier was bowled attempting the reverse, while Sophia Dunkley ramped into the hands of the keeper.

When Knight was bowled by Eliz-Mari Marx the first ball after drinks, nerves abounded; had South Africa not been playing this series without their two best bowlers – both Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka are being “rested” – the result might well have been different.