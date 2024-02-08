Nat Geo Leans Into Disney IP As Courteney Monroe Teases Possibility Of A “Real Finding Nemo” Series

National Geographic just launched A Real Bug’s Life, a premium wildlife documentary based on the Pixar movie.

Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Global Television Networks, said that this is only the start in terms of it adapting Disney IP.

Monroe was asked whether she could see a real-life version of Ratatouille and said it was a “good idea”.

“There is such a rich IP to mine and there’s so much shared DNA between the Nat Geo and Disney brands that we are exploring lots of opportunities,” she said at the TCA press tour. “You can imagine maybe a real Finding Nemo and other franchises there, where there’s so many families with young children on the Disney+ platform that would gravitate to the real world storytelling around this franchise.”

Earlier this morning, Nat Geo renewed A Real Bug’s Life, narrated by Awkwafina, for a second season, due to launch in the fall.

These connections are important for Nat Geo, Monroe said.

Last month at the Realscreen even in New Orleans, Tom McDonald, EVP, Global Factual and Unscripted, Nat Geo, floated the idea of a Nat Geo series becoming an amusement attraction at Disney World.

Monroe said that there’s no specific plans for this, but she said she believed there was a “tremendous amount of untapped potential for National Geographic inside the Walt Disney Company beyond just in terms of the content that we create”.

“There’s a lot of really exciting conversations happening about how can we expand our presence in the parks, working with the Disney consumer products team, working with a travel team, there’s a whole Nat Geo experiences business. The Walt Disney Company is a perfect fit for the National Geographic brand and I do think there’s a lot of opportunities outside of television and film and there’s some really good conversations underway.”

