Nassourdine Imavov calls out Paulo Costa after UFC Fight Night 209 win

PARIS – Nassourdine Imavov has a big name in mind for his next trip to the octagon.

The rising UFC middleweight contender wants to mix it up with former title challenger Paulo Costa. Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Joaquin Buckley at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 209. The victory put him on a three-fight winning streak, and he believes it’s time to take a step up in the rankings.

“I have to heal first, and I have some injuries. I might need surgery,” Imavov told reporters at Accor Arena. “But as I said, I would like a top-five or top-10 guy, so why not Costa? It’s going to be a completely different fight, so let’s go.”

Costa is coming off a wild, Fight of the Night performance against former champion Luke Rockhold last month at UFC 278. Imavov wasn’t impressed with the Brazilian’s return to the cage.

“I watched the fight, but it was nothing special,” Imavov said. “They both got tired. They got really tired during the fight … In a way, challenges motivate me, and I think it will be a good fight for me.”

