Nasser Al-Attiyah claims Toyota's first Dakar Rally victory

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
Nasser Al-Attiyah has claimed a milestone first Dakar Rally win for Toyota in the 2019 edition of the race.

Al-Attiyah, who previously won the Dakar with Volkswagen in 2011 and Mini four years after that, switched to driving a Toyota Hilux ahead of the '17 race.

He retired early from his first attempt with the Japanese manufacturer, before finishing second to Peugeot's Carlos Sainz Sr in 2018 and then dominating this year's event in the works Peugeot team's absence.

Al-Attiyah led the general classification on each day of the rally but the second, when his Toyota team-mate Giniel de Villiers briefly headed the rankings instead before being ruled out of victory contention by a rock incident the day after.

As all of his other main rivals encountered numerous problems, Al-Attiyah's lead ballooned gradually.

On Thursday he completed the final 70-mile test between Pisco and Lima to win by 46m42s over nearest rival Nani Roma.

X-raid Mini driver Roma went without a stage win for a fourth consecutive Dakar, but was consistent enough to secure the runner-up spot with ease - taking his first podium finish in the marathon since his 2014 triumph.

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb rounded out the podium in his PH Sport-run privateer Peugeot 3008 DKR.

He topped the most stages in the class at four, but recurring reliability troubles and a major navigational mishap left him almost two hours adrift of Al-Attiyah at the finish.

Jakub Przygonski clinched his best Dakar finish yet in fourth place for X-raid Mini, while sometime WRC regular Martin Prokop did likewise with sixth place in his privateer Ford Raptor.

Cyril Despres was between them, ending up as the highest-placed of X-raid's three Mini buggies in fifth.

Mini drivers Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Boris Garafulic made up the top eight, ahead of Toyota pair de Villiers and Ronan Chabot.

After Stephane Peterhansel claimed the Mini buggy's first two Dakar stage wins but then retired from fourth place overall following a penultimate-day crash, squadmate Sainz beat Loeb by 42 seconds on the final day for his own maiden stage win in the buggy.

But Sainz's title defence had unravelled as early as stage three, and the two-time WRC champion ultimately placed only 13th.

Stage 10 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Carlos Sainz

X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Team

Mini/BMW

1h20m01.s

2

Sebastien Loeb

PH-Sport

Peugeot

42.s

3

Cyril Despres

X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Team

Mini/BMW

2m31.s

4

Benediktas Vanagas

General Financing Team Pitlane

Toyota

3m38.s

5

Jakub Przygonski

Orlen Team / X-Raid

Mini/BMW

3m41.s

6

Nani Roma

X-Raid Team

Mini/BMW

4m16.s

7

Boris Garafulic

X-Raid Team

Mini/BMW

5m53.s

8

Pierre Lachaume

PH-Sport

Peugeot

6m22.s

9

Ronan Chabot

Overdrive Toyota

Toyota

7m13.s

10

Nicolas Fuchs

Ford

8m13.s

Leading finishers

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa

Toyota

-

2

Nani Roma

X-Raid Team

Mini/BMW

46m42.s

3

Sebastien Loeb

PH-Sport

Peugeot

1h54m18.s

4

Jakub Przygonski

Orlen Team / X-Raid

Mini/BMW

2h28m31.s

5

Cyril Despres

X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Team

Mini/BMW

2h48m43.s

6

Martin Prokop

MP Sports

Ford

3h19m02.s

7

Yazeed Al-Rajhi

X-Raid Team

Mini/BMW

4h30m56.s

8

Boris Garafulic

X-Raid Team

Mini/BMW

7h57m58.s

9

Giniel de Villiers

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa

Toyota

7h59m16.s

10

Ronan Chabot

Overdrive Toyota

Toyota

8h09m58.s

