Nasser Al-Attiyah claims Toyota's first Dakar Rally victory
Nasser Al-Attiyah has claimed a milestone first Dakar Rally win for Toyota in the 2019 edition of the race.
Al-Attiyah, who previously won the Dakar with Volkswagen in 2011 and Mini four years after that, switched to driving a Toyota Hilux ahead of the '17 race.
He retired early from his first attempt with the Japanese manufacturer, before finishing second to Peugeot's Carlos Sainz Sr in 2018 and then dominating this year's event in the works Peugeot team's absence.
Al-Attiyah led the general classification on each day of the rally but the second, when his Toyota team-mate Giniel de Villiers briefly headed the rankings instead before being ruled out of victory contention by a rock incident the day after.
As all of his other main rivals encountered numerous problems, Al-Attiyah's lead ballooned gradually.
On Thursday he completed the final 70-mile test between Pisco and Lima to win by 46m42s over nearest rival Nani Roma.
X-raid Mini driver Roma went without a stage win for a fourth consecutive Dakar, but was consistent enough to secure the runner-up spot with ease - taking his first podium finish in the marathon since his 2014 triumph.
Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb rounded out the podium in his PH Sport-run privateer Peugeot 3008 DKR.
He topped the most stages in the class at four, but recurring reliability troubles and a major navigational mishap left him almost two hours adrift of Al-Attiyah at the finish.
Jakub Przygonski clinched his best Dakar finish yet in fourth place for X-raid Mini, while sometime WRC regular Martin Prokop did likewise with sixth place in his privateer Ford Raptor.
Cyril Despres was between them, ending up as the highest-placed of X-raid's three Mini buggies in fifth.
Mini drivers Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Boris Garafulic made up the top eight, ahead of Toyota pair de Villiers and Ronan Chabot.
After Stephane Peterhansel claimed the Mini buggy's first two Dakar stage wins but then retired from fourth place overall following a penultimate-day crash, squadmate Sainz beat Loeb by 42 seconds on the final day for his own maiden stage win in the buggy.
But Sainz's title defence had unravelled as early as stage three, and the two-time WRC champion ultimately placed only 13th.
Stage 10 times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Carlos Sainz
X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Team
Mini/BMW
1h20m01.s
2
Sebastien Loeb
PH-Sport
Peugeot
42.s
3
Cyril Despres
X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Team
Mini/BMW
2m31.s
4
Benediktas Vanagas
General Financing Team Pitlane
Toyota
3m38.s
5
Jakub Przygonski
Orlen Team / X-Raid
Mini/BMW
3m41.s
6
Nani Roma
X-Raid Team
Mini/BMW
4m16.s
7
Boris Garafulic
X-Raid Team
Mini/BMW
5m53.s
8
Pierre Lachaume
PH-Sport
Peugeot
6m22.s
9
Ronan Chabot
Overdrive Toyota
Toyota
7m13.s
10
Nicolas Fuchs
Ford
8m13.s
Leading finishers
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Nasser Al-Attiyah
Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
Toyota
-
2
Nani Roma
X-Raid Team
Mini/BMW
46m42.s
3
Sebastien Loeb
PH-Sport
Peugeot
1h54m18.s
4
Jakub Przygonski
Orlen Team / X-Raid
Mini/BMW
2h28m31.s
5
Cyril Despres
X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Team
Mini/BMW
2h48m43.s
6
Martin Prokop
MP Sports
Ford
3h19m02.s
7
Yazeed Al-Rajhi
X-Raid Team
Mini/BMW
4h30m56.s
8
Boris Garafulic
X-Raid Team
Mini/BMW
7h57m58.s
9
Giniel de Villiers
Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
Toyota
7h59m16.s
10
Ronan Chabot
Overdrive Toyota
Toyota
8h09m58.s
