Nasrat Haqparast needs ‘last chance’ visa approval for U.S. travel, UFC 266 bout against Dan Hooker in jeopardy

While one-half of an exciting preliminary bout received last-minute travel clearance, similar issues now haunt the other side of the contest just days ahead of UFC 266.

A lightweight bout between Nasrat Haqparast and Dan Hooker is currently scheduled to take place on the prelims of Saturday’s pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Recently, Hooker (20-10 MMA, 10-6 UFC) made a public plea via social media to the U.S. Embassy of New Zealand to expedite his travel visa in order to make it to Las Vegas in time for the bout against Haqparast (13-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC). On Monday, he was granted clearance, but now, his opponent is facing the same travel hurdles.

Late Monday evening, Haqparast took to Twitter to issue a public plea through a series of messages of his own, asking the U.S. Consulate of Frankfurt, Germany to approve his visa:

Dear @usconsfrankfurt this is my last chance to make my fight on Saturday #UFC266 happen. I’m waiting for my Visa approval and I kindly ask to pick up my passport and visa. I understand that due to COVID 19 it’s difficult for the visa process right now but this is my last chance. — Nasrat Haqparast (@Nasrat_mma) September 21, 2021

I only needed a new P1 visa because I came back to Germany and left Los Angeles – last Thursday for the funeral of my mother. The @ufc gave everything for expedited visa process. — Nasrat Haqparast (@Nasrat_mma) September 21, 2021

Germany is not currently on a COVID-19 lockdown, which was one of the issues that Hooker had to face in New Zealand. However, there are limited visa appointments and increased wait times for work visas, like the P1 visa that Haqparast needs for clearance.

Haqparast has gone through tough personal issues leading up to this fight, including the loss of his mother. Despite grieving his family’s loss, he decided to keep the fight on and compete against Hooker. In an attempt to juggle both by traveling back home for his mother’s funeral, visa issues may prevent the fight from taking place at UFC 266 just days before he is scheduled to compete.

