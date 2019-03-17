Nasr, Derani "speechless" after "perfect" Sebring race

Nasr, Derani and Eric Curran came out on top in a thrilling finish to the second round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season in the #31 Cadillac DPi-V.R, as Nasr held off Jordan Taylor's #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac during the final restart.

It marked the closest-ever finish in Sebring 12 Hours history - with just 1.030 seconds splitting the two leading cars at the flag - as well as Derani's third win at the Florida venue in four years.

Derani told Motorsport.com: "I’m out of words. Three [different] manufacturers, three wins in four years. What can I say?

"I’m super-happy, I would like to thank the team for a perfect execution today. We managed to be on the lead on hour four, hour eight and obviously at the end.

"I’m speechless at how this race was executed. Everything was perfect from the beginning to the end.

"We didn’t put a foot wrong today, drivers, mechanics, engineers, strategy. It was just perfect. It was one of those days you have to thank God for but it’s not always [this happens]."

Race winners #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi: Felipe Nasr, Eric Curran, Pipo Derani

