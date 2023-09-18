Naspers, Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk steps down

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Dutch-listed technology investor Prosus NV and its South African parent Naspers said on Monday Bob van Dijk has stepped down as chief executive officer from both companies.

Van Dijk, who has led Naspers since 2014 and Prosus since 2019, has agreed to remain as a consultant until Sept. 30, 2024, the companies said in a statement.

Ervin Tu will assume the role of interim chief executive of both companies.

"The group's strategic goals remain unchanged and it is on target to deliver on its commitments," the global consumer internet companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru and Tannur Anders in Johannesburg; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Stephen Coates)