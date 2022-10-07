Nasif Majeed, candidate for NC House District 99

Kyle Ingram
·2 min read

Name: Nasif Majeed

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 77

Campaign website: majeednc.com

Occupation: Businessman

Education: BS Business Administration, MS Agricultural Education

Have you run for elected office before? Yes. Mecklenburg County Commission, Charlotte City Council, NC Senate, NC House

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: As president of the Plaza Eastway Partners, an eight neighborhood coalition in Northeast Charlotte, I spearheaded the effort to establish the $40 million dollar Eastway Regional Recreation Center in East Charlotte. As president of the West Charlotte Merchants Association, I led the effort to build the West Charlotte Business Incubator.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

Medicaid expansion, raising teacher pay and equal pay for equal work.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

Satisfy the Leandro case and improve our transportation networks.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

Got right: Improving our internet connectivity statewide to better serve our students to achieve educationally. Got wrong: Lowering the corporate tax rate to zero when our state already had the lowest national corporate tax rate.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

The current state law banning abortion after 20 weeks should remain.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

I support pro-choice.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

Nothing! Let our educators justly handle those issues.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.

