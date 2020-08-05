Nashville's Hermitage Hotel celebrates its historic role in women suffrage with high tea

What can happen over a cup of tea?

In a chronicle connecting women, a socio-political movement, an historic Nashville hotel and a transformative vote: empowerment.

Today’s dining adventure honors the centennial of woman suffrage, Tennessee’s pivotal vote, the drama as it unfolded in the Hermitage Hotel — aka The Third House of the Legislature — and, yes, the role of high tea.

In the historic hotel’s earliest years, women were not permitted in the Oak Bar. Their place was the Loggia, a sun-filled salon steps above the lobby (and now called the Veranda). Here, as in other parlors across the country, it was customary to socialize over tea. And, more: Such gatherings helped propel the suffrage movement. In May 1920, the Tennessee League of Women Voters was formed in the Loggia. As efforts to ratify the 19th Amendment accelerated, the afternoon tea became a campaign event.

By the summer of 1920, the entire hotel had become the hub for suffrage activism, headquartering both the suffragists and anti-suffragists: Our nation was one state/one vote away from the 36 needed for ratification. Would Tennessee be the one? It was a contentious fight that, as those for suffrage wore the yellow rose and those against donned the red, became known as “The War of the Roses.” On Aug. 18, 1920, in a climactic tie-breaking vote, the Tennessee State Legislature passed the bill. Women, at last, got the right to vote.

A trio of tea sandwiches: pimiento cheese and Tennshootoe ham on brioche; jonnycakes topped with smoked salmon, crème fraiche and dill; and tarragon chicken salad on sourdough.

High tea + history

Celebrating the centennial of Women’s Suffrage and their historic role in its success, The Hermitage Hotel has designed a special experience. You can partake in a 1920s-style high tea, served in the same locale, in similar refined fashion. And in the process, get a taste of history. Tennessee’s momentous vote ended an almost 100-year push for women’s voting rights to become the law of the land. Against the backdrop of the Hermitage Hotel, there were many fascinating characters, intrigues, confrontations and betrayals.

First, take your seat at your reserved table, draped in ivory damask and beautifully appointed. At each place setting, you have your own set of condiments for tea (lump white and brown sugars, honey, lemon and milk) and for scones (Devonshire cream, butter, blackberry jam). You’ll appreciate the care given to social distancing; tables are spaced at least 12 feet apart. Single-use menus are de rigueur: Your packet, designed in the hotel’s turn-of-the-last-century graphics, is yours as a souvenir.

Guests are each served their own pot of tea.

Your server will present a box containing six different varieties of loose-leaf teas. Small farm-sourced by In Pursuit of Tea, the artisanal selection includes black teas — Darjeeling, Earl Grey, and cacao chai; Bhutanese green, and two caffeine-free herbals — chrysanthemum, from China, and linden, a honeyed floral tea from Greece. Make your choice and the staff will brew your personal pot to enjoy.

