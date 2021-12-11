Nashville visits Panarin and the Rangers

Nashville Predators (16-10-1, third in the Central) vs. New York Rangers (18-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -146, Predators +122; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York hit the ice against Nashville. Panarin ranks eighth in the NHL with 32 points, scoring nine goals and totaling 23 assists.

The Rangers are 8-2-1 on their home ice. New York averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The Predators have gone 8-5-1 away from home. Nashville has scored 79 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Matt Duchene leads the team with 13.

In their last meeting on Oct. 21, New York won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 17 goals, adding four assists and totaling 21 points. Panarin has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 27 points, scoring nine goals and registering 18 assists. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Predators: Matt Duchene: day to day (upper body), Colton Sissons: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press