Nashville visits Los Angeles after Duchene's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (37-22-4, third in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (34-22-8, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -123, Predators +103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host Nashville after Matt Duchene scored two goals in the Predators' 6-3 win over the Ducks.

The Kings are 12-16-5 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks 32nd in the NHL with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Predators are 25-11-2 in Western Conference play. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Roman Josi with 1.0.

In their last meeting on Jan. 6, Nashville won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 26 goals and has 37 points. Trevor Moore has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Josi leads the Predators with 59 total assists and has 77 points. Duchene has 11 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Matt Benning: day to day (undisclosed).

