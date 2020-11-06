Nashville street renamed after late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis

NASHVILLE – Nashville renamed a large portion of 5th Ave North after John Lewis, the late civil rights icon and congressman from Georgia who helped desegregate the city's lunch counters.

The Nashville Metro Council voted on change Thursday night during its regular meeting.

An extensive part of 5th Avenue between Interstate 65 and Oak Street is now called Rep. John Lewis Way. The swap also means the stretch of the street between Broadway and Commerce will not longer be called Opry Place.

Nashville Councilman Freddle O'Connell praised Councilwoman Zulfat Suara for spearheading the move.

"The world needs #GoodTrouble right now," O'Connell, who represents District 19, tweeted.

Tonight, thanks to @zulfat4council, Nashville renamed an extensive part of 5th Ave N after @repjohnlewis.



The world needs #GoodTrouble right now.



— Freddie #StayHome O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) November 6, 2020

This fall, Suara submitted legislation on behalf of the body's minority caucus, which detailed some of the highlights of Lewis' lifelong fight for freedom and equality, including his work in Nashville.

"Nashville prepared me," Lewis said in 2013. "If it hadn't been for Nashville, I would not be the person I am now."

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, right, of Atlanta, receives an honorary doctor of laws degree during Fisk University commencement ceremonies May 14, 1990. More

"Grateful to the minority caucus, my colleagues & everyone that help made it happen," Suara posted on social media after the vote. "Kudos to my committee members. Stay stunned for information!"

It’s official. 5th Avenue from Jefferson st. In the north to the Nashville city cemetery on the south side is now Rep. John Lewis Way. Grateful to the minority caucus, my colleagues & everyone that help made it happen. Kudos to my committee members. Stay stunned for information! https://t.co/VlfTe3jppy — Councilwoman Zulfat Suara (@zulfat4council) November 6, 2020

As a college student at American Baptist College and then Fisk University, Lewis helped desegregate public spaces in the city and pushed for racial justice across the Jim Crow south. Lewis was a Freedom Rider; he spoke at the March on Washington; and he was beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday in Selma.

Later, Lewis became a long-serving member of Congress.

He died July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

Rep. John Lewis, as a Nashville college student, played an instrumental role in organizing and demonstrating as part of the civil rights movement. More

Contributing: Holly Meyer, The Tennessean. Follow Tennesseean reporter Natalie Neysa Alund on Twitter: @nataliealund.

