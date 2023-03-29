Daily Briefing: Will the Nashville shooting prompt an assault weapons ban?

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called for action after a shooting at a Nashville elementary school on Monday, but the two parties differ on what steps should be taken. Also in the news: Anti-pension reform protests in France appear to be winding down and we take a look at the MLB's new rules.

Now, here we go with Wednesay's news.

Biden says there's nothing more he can do on his own to address guns

President Joe Biden said he's exhausted what he can do through executive action on gun control as he called on Congress to act following the nation's latest mass shooting – a massacre at a Nashville private school that killed three children and three adults.

"I have gone the full extent of my executive authority, to do on my own anything about guns," Biden said. "The Congress has to act.

Biden renewed his call for Congress to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines. Democrats have echoed Biden's plea.

Republican lawmakers say that Congress should focus on addressing mental health as a root cause of U.S. gun violence and increasing the number of "good guys with guns."

But the outlook is bleak for an assault weapons ban. With staunchly pro-gun Republicans in control of the House, it is unlikely that legislation addressing gun violence in the U.S. will make it to Biden's desk.

Keep reading: Nashville community mourns Covenant School shooting victims.

Parishioners participate in a community vigil at Belmont United Methodist Church in the aftermath of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Guards walked away during fire that killed 38 migrants near US-Mexico border, footage shows

Surveillance footage from inside the immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border where 38 migrants died in a dormitory fire appears to show guards walking away from the blaze and making no apparent attempt to release detainees. The fire broke out when migrants fearing deportation set mattresses ablaze late Monday at the National Immigration Institute, a facility in Ciudad Juárez, south of El Paso, Texas, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said. The footage shows guards did not appear to attempt to open cell doors so migrants could escape the fire. Read more

Story continues

Paris trash strike ends

Paris authorities are cleaning up debris from the French capital's streets following fresh anti-pension reform protests that appear to be winding down, as striking sanitation workers are set to return to work. The union representing Paris sanitation workers said its members will return to their jobs Wednesday, ending strike action that lasted for more than three weeks and resulted in heaps of uncollected trash that became a visual symbol of opposition to French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension bill. Read more

Protesters gather during a demonstration in Toulouse, southern France, on March 28, 2023.

Prince Harry case continues in London court

A hearing involving Prince Harry is expected to continue for a third day in High Court in London Wednesday. This is one of several lawsuits the Duke of Sussex has brought against the media and alleges Associated Newspapers Ltd., which publishes titles including the Daily Mail, commissioned the “breaking and entry into private property.” The case, which involves several other celebrities including Elton John, alleges the company engaged in unlawful acts that included hiring private investigators to bug homes and cars and record private phone conversations. The hearing is expected to last until Thursday. Read more

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex returned to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in London on March 28, 2023.

MLB's new rules in 2023

Some of the biggest Major League Baseball rule changes in history roll out in the 2023 season, but they might ultimately be imperceptible to a casual fan – except for a few digital clocks and a little more action on the field. Of the three major changes, two represent major philosophical shifts. Together, all could combine to produce a few more hits, runs and stolen bases and help fans get home a little sooner. Read more

MLB predictions 2023: Expert picks for World Series, division winners, MVP and Cy Young awards.

Sports Opinion: The International Olympic Committee gets a gold medal in cowardice for putting off decision on Russia.

NFL Annual Meeting: Roger Goodell addresses Washington Commanders sale, TNF flexing.

Photo of the day: Pepsi's new look

Pepsi is updating the soft drink's logo ahead of its 125th anniversary – while paying tribute to the pop in the brand's classic labeling. The new logo, which replaces one used since 2008, has a bold "PEPSI," centered in a black-bordered circle over red, white and blue stripes. Read more

Pepsi has introduced a new logo ahead of the cola's 125th anniversary in August 2023. It's a bolder take on earlier iterations and designed for use on social media and other interactive media.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nashville shooting, FTX, Prince Harry, MLB, Mexico, France strikes, Pepsi: Daily Briefing