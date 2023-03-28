Nashville school shooting: Beloved school head among victims

Max Matza & Chelsea Bailey - BBC News
·3 min read

A school head, a custodian and a substitute teacher are among the victims of a shooting that has left six dead at a school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Three staff members and three pupils were killed in the attack by a 28-year-old former student at the Covenant School on Monday.

The three children, all aged nine, have been named as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney.

The three employees killed were Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Michael Hill, 61.

Police said they did not believe any of the victims had been specifically targeted.

Katherine Koonce was the head of school at Covenant, and one parent told BBC News she was a "saint".

"She did so much for those kids," said the mother, who has two children enrolled at Covenant.

"She knew every single student by name," she added. "She did everything to help them when families couldn't afford things, it didn't matter. She found ways for them to stay."

On a welcoming page on the school's website, Ms Koonce wrote the school is "about more than simply educating our students".

She said the school's mission was "helping children become who God intends them to be".

She was also the author of the book Parenting the Way God Parents: Refusing to Recycle Your Parents' Mistakes.

A bio for her on Penguin Random House's website said she had over 18 years of experience and a master's degree.

The Covenant School was founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church, according to the school's website.

Mike Hill was a custodian at the school.

His daughter, Brittany Hill, said he died doing a job "he absolutely loved".

"Today my Dad lost his life at the Covenant School," she shared in a post on Facebook.

"I have watched school shootings happen over the years and never thought I would lose a loved one over a person trying to solve a temporary problem with a permanent solution."

Tim Dunavant, a pastor at Hartsville First United Methodist Church, said he had previously worked at Covenant and had hired Mr Hill over 13 years ago.

He said he would miss "those encouraging texts out of the blue" from Mr Hill, and would not be surprised if it turned out Mr Hill had sacrificed his life to save others because "he's the kind of guy that would do that".

Cynthia Peak was a substitute teacher working at the school on the day of the attack, police said.

Of the children, Hallie Scruggs was the daughter of Chad Scruggs, senior pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

The pastor described his daughter as "such a gift" in a statement to ABC News.

He also spoke of his faith that they would one day be reunited.

"We are heartbroken," he told the outlet. "Through tears we trust that she is in the arms of Jesus who will raise her to life once again."

At a church service held hours after the shooting, a senior minister at Woodmont Christian Church said Evelyn Dieckhaus was in the third grade. Her sister, who is two years older, cried during the service according to the Tennessean newspaper.

"I don't want to be an only child," the report quotes her as saying.

William Kinney was a nine-year-old student at the Covenant School.

