Nashville school shooting updates: Suspect owned 7 legal guns

The suspect in Monday's mass shooting at a small, private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, had legally purchased seven guns from five different local gun stores, and hid some of those weapons at home, police said Tuesday.

Three children and three adults were slain in the attack at The Covenant School. Nashville police on Tuesday released dramatic body camera footage from two officers who fired at the suspect, identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

PHOTO: A woman hugs a police officer at the entrance of the Covenant School at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, March 28, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site after a deadly shooting at their school, March 27, 2023. (Jonathan Mattise/AP)

The video shows the officers entering the school, following the sound of the gunfire to the second floor and finding the suspect in a lobby area on the second floor. After an officer shouted "reloading," the video shows officers Rex Engelbert, a four-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a nine-year veteran, firing at the suspect.

Hale was shot dead about 14 minutes after the initial 911 call came in, according to police.

PHOTO: Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, Mar. 27, 2023. (George Uribe/AP)

The suspect was a former student, and while the Covenant School was likely targeted, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said it appears the "students were randomly targeted."

The suspect was armed at the school with two assault-style rifles, a handgun and "significant ammunition," police said.

Hale, who lived in Nashville, had legally purchased seven guns from five different local gun stores, the chief told reporters Tuesday.

PHOTO: A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023. (John Amis/AP)

Hale was under a "doctor's care for an emotional disorder," Drake said, and Hale's parents "were under the impression that was when she sold the one weapon" they believed Hale owned.

"As it turned out, she had been hiding several weapons within the house," Drake said.

Hale had a red bag when leaving home on Monday morning, Drake said. Hale's mother asked what was inside, but was "dismissed," according to Drake.

Hale's mother "didn't look in the bag, because at the time she didn't know that her daughter had any weapons," Drake said.

PHOTO: A still image from surveillance video shows Nashville police describe as mass shooting suspect Audrey Elizabeth Hale, firing through glass doors at an entrance to The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023. (Metropolitan Nashville Police)

Hale allegedly shot through a locked door on the side of the school to gain entry, according to police. As authorities responded to the scene, the suspect fired on police cars from a second-floor window, police said.

The slain children were identified by police as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old. The adult victims were identified as 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61-year-old custodian Mike Hill and 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, who was head of the school.

The victims were found in different locations, Drake said. Hill was struck when the shooter sprayed rounds at the glass door to enter, Drake said, and Koonce's body was in a hallway.

PHOTO: This image released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, March 27, 2023, shows the 2nd story broken windows the shooter fired from on arriving police vehicles at the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, (Handout/Metro Nashville Police Departmen)

Investigators searched Hale's home where they seized "a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun and other evidence," according to police.

"We do have writings and a book we consider to be like a manifesto," the police chief told ABC News' "Good Morning America." "We do have a map of the school, where it was diagramed how she would enter and how she might proceed to take on potential victims."

"We have not been able to determine a motive as of yet," the chief said. "The investigation is very much still ongoing."

PHOTO: A group of girls leave after a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of the mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023. (Mark Zaleski/USA Today Network via Reuters)

There is also "some speculation that the shooter did reach out to maybe a friend or some other people, but as of right now that's unconfirmed," Drake said.

"As soon as we know more, we'll continue to put the facts out there," he added.

PHOTO: People attend a vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for those who were killed in a mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, 2023. (Seth Herald/Getty Images)

PHOTO: People gather at a makeshift memorial for victims outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 27, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Drake had told reporters on Monday that the suspect was female and identified as transgender but didn't immediately provide more details. A police spokesperson later told ABC News that the suspect was assigned female at birth but pointed to a social media account linked to the alleged shooter that included the use of the pronouns he/him.

The Covenant School, which teaches preschool through sixth grade, does not have a school resource officer, according to police. There are about 209 students and 40 to 50 staff members.

PHOTO: Children gather outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 27, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement released Monday night, the Covenant School said its community "is heartbroken."

"We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our church and school," the school said. "We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing."

"There's nothing more gut-wrenching than responding to a child," Nashville Fire Chief William Swann told ABC News' "GMA3." "That moment changes everything for you, because we all can relate to the innocence of it."

PHOTO: Robin Wolfende prays at a makeshift memorial for victims outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting, in Nashville, March 28, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: A man drops flowers to a makeshift memorial where balloons and Teddy bears are left on the outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the shooting "absolutely heartbreaking" and "senseless."

"I never thought when I started my public life that guns would be the No. 1 killer of children in America," he said.

Biden again called on Congress to ban assault weapons.

"That should not be a partisan issue -- it's a commonsense issue. We have to act now," he said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also stressed that Congress must take action on gun legislation.

"What we need from congressional Republicans is courage," she told ABC News' "GMA3" on Tuesday. "What do you say to those parents? What do you say to those families? You can't say to them, 'There's nothing else that can be done.' That's not what their job is as legislators."

The "majority of Americans want common sense gun safety laws, they want to see [an] assault weapons ban. These are weapons of war," she said. "The president has done his part. We need Congress to do their part."

ABC News' Alex Faul, Matt Foster, Ben Gittleson, James Hill, Doug Lantz, Molly Nagle, Darren Reynolds, John Santucci and Moe Zoyari contributed to this report.

