Predators' Arvidsson out 4-6 weeks after Bortuzzo cross-check

The Nashville Predators forward suffered a vicious cross-check on Saturday. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After getting cross-checked by St. Louis Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo, Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson will be out at least four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Bortuzzo will have a disciplinary hearing on Sunday.

As a result of the cross check taken during the first period of last night’s game, #Preds winger Viktor Arvidsson will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. #NSHvsSTL pic.twitter.com/GY0Hlp9VTC — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 24, 2019

The Predators’ top-line winger was none the wiser before the Blues defenceman rushed him from behind, sending him straight into the back of the net.

But Bortuzzo wasn’t finished there. He sent a disastrous cross-check right to the unprotected area of Arvidsson’s back while the forward was trying to get back to his feet.

Viktor Arvidsson injured after taking two nasty cross-checks from Robert Bortuzzo pic.twitter.com/v8jVySeoab — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 24, 2019

The winger’s absence comes at a difficult time for his club. Prior to Saturday night’s contest against the Blues, the Preds were mired in a six-game losing streak. The 4-2 win over St. Louis was only the team’s second victory this month.

Losing a skater that is tied for third in scoring among Nashville forwards might not be the best situation to continue the rise out of their losing ways.

Through 22 games, Arvidsson has six goals and 15 points this season.

