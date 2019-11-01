Predators sign forward Austin Watson to 3-year deal

Austin Watson was drafted 18th overall by the Preds. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Austin Watson to a three-year, $4.5-million contract the team announced Thursday.

"Austin is the ultimate team player and we look forward to continuing to see him thrive and be an impactful member of our team," General Manager David Poile said. "The Predators organization continues to support Austin and his family and are pleased to take this next step forward with them. His hard work, coupled with a caring environment has him in a good place to be successful on and off the ice. Austin sticks up for his teammates and does whatever is necessary to help this team win hockey games."

Watson was drafted by the Preds 18th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, and has tallied 65 points in 265 games with the club since his debut in 2013. The 27-year-old served an 18 game suspension last season after pleading no contest to a domestic assault charge, and attended a Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program through the NHLPA.

So far this season Watson has one goal and one assist through 12 games played. His current contract with the Preds was set to expire at the end of the 2019-2020 campaign.

