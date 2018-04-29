Nashville Predators honor man who stopped Waffle House shooter ahead of playoff game

The Nashville Predators honored James Shaw Jr. — who stopped the Waffle House Shooting last week — before their playoff game on Sunday. (Photo via Twitter/@PredsNHL)

James Shaw Jr. saved countless lives last week when he stepped in and stopped a shooting at a Waffle House just outside of Nashville.

It only seemed right that the Nashville Predators — while in the midst of their second-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets — took time to honor the local hero.

The Predators invited Shaw to their playoff game against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon, where he met with head coach Peter Laviolette and players Roman Josi and P.K. Subban before the game. The team gave him a customized jersey, and Shaw even took a swing at the Predators ‘smash jet.’

Head Coach Peter Laviolette meets local Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. before tonight’s game. Shaw will be honored in-game. #Preds | #WPGvsNSH pic.twitter.com/k9D4NJ5Yfp — p-Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 29, 2018





Shaw was honored by the team early in the first period, and received a standing ovation from Bridgestone Arena.

The @PredsNHL honored James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman at a Nashville-area Waffle House last week. pic.twitter.com/UDhyGOfRug — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 29, 2018





Shaw was eating at the iconic breakfast chain early on April 22 when a shooter walked in and opened fire, killing four people. Shaw, while the shooter was reloading, jumped in. He wrestled the gun away and tossed it over the counter. The shooter then fled the restaurant, and was apprehended the next day.

Shaw has been hailed a hero since the shooting, and has raised more than $200,000 with a GoFundMe campaign for the victims families.

The Predators beat the Jets 5-4 in double overtime on Sunday, tying the series 1-1.

