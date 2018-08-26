Nashville Predators collaborate with Pokémon to make 'Hockémon'

Hockémon? (@gnash00 // Twitter)

Just when you think you have seen it all, an NHL team crosses the worlds of hockey and Pokémon.

With the 2018 Pokémon World Championship’s being held at the Nashville Music City Center, the Nashville Predators saw it as a perfect time to unleash onto the world ‘Hockémon.’

The #PokemonWorldChampionships is here in Nashville this weekend. Gnash Ketchum will be somewhere near the tournament tomorrow 2-3 and Sunday 12-1 with an exclusive Smashville Hockemon card. My location will be tweeted out tomorrow. If you are downtown come Catch’Em All! pic.twitter.com/RvNIehhSc1 — Gnash (@Gnash00) August 24, 2018





Gnash Ketchum is in the @BrdgstoneArena Region near @Pete_N_Terrys if you want to catch an exclusive Hockemon Goaldras card. I’m here today until 3. #PokemonWorldChampionships pic.twitter.com/FkZ7TKA1y3 — Gnash (@Gnash00) August 25, 2018





Yes, fans of the Predators who were lucky to be in and around Bridgestone Arena picked up an exclusive ‘Goaldras’ card.

The catfish themed action card “rallies Smashville to victory by inspiring its fans and teammates. Known to fly through the air before beginning battle.”

This sounds a lot like something we’ve seen in real life.

Nonetheless, people were very pleased to catch the one and only ‘Hockémon’ known to the world.







