Nashville Predators collaborate with Pokémon to make 'Hockémon'

Yahoo Canada Sports
Hockémon? (@gnash00 // Twitter)
Hockémon? (@gnash00 // Twitter)

Just when you think you have seen it all, an NHL team crosses the worlds of hockey and Pokémon.

With the 2018 Pokémon World Championship’s being held at the Nashville Music City Center, the Nashville Predators saw it as a perfect time to unleash onto the world ‘Hockémon.’



Yes, fans of the Predators who were lucky to be in and around Bridgestone Arena picked up an exclusive ‘Goaldras’ card.

The catfish themed action card “rallies Smashville to victory by inspiring its fans and teammates. Known to fly through the air before beginning battle.”

This sounds a lot like something we’ve seen in real life.

Nonetheless, people were very pleased to catch the one and only ‘Hockémon’ known to the world.



 

 

What to Read Next