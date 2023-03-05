Nashville plays Red Bulls to scoreless draw

·1 min read

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Joe Willis had three saves to help Nashville earn a scoreless draw against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

The draw marked the debut of Dante Vanzeir for Nashville (1-0-1). The Belgian international was signed to a club-record deal in the offseason. New York remains the only team Nashville has faced more than once and never defeated.

The Red Bulls (0-1-1) closed out last season losing five of their last nine home matches after they had lost just five times in their previous 31 home matches.

Nashville ended last season with a 2-0-3 mark on the road. Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar has yet to score a goal. He had an assist in the openr. Mukhtar has been involved in at least one goal in 49 matches dating to 2020, eight more than any other player.

The Red Bulls (0-1-1) outshot Nashville 8-5 with 3-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls visit Minnesota United and Nashville hosts CF Montreal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

