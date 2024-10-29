Nashville forward Steven Stamkos returns to Tampa Bay with his new team

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos received a warm welcome when he returned to Tampa Bay on Monday night with the Nashville Predators. He got everything but a victory.

Stamkos had his first two assists with the Predators, who lost 3-2 in overtime to the Lightning.

He was selected by Tampa Bay with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NHL draft. He spent his first 16 seasons with the Lightning before signing a $32 million, four-year contract with the Predators in free agency.

Stamkos was a two-time Stanley Cup winner with his first NHL team. He was named captain in 2014. The forward is Tampa Bay's career leader in points (1,137), goals (555) and games played (1,082).

The 34-year-old Stamkos was honored at the first media timeout in his return to Amalie Arena, 6:07 into the game. The Lightning showed a 90-second video featuring highlights from Stamkos' career, including lifting the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

“For me obviously a pretty weird night, pretty emotional,” Stamkos said. “But once the tribute happened you kind of settle into the game and then you focus on what you need to do to help your team win. Just came up a little short tonight.”

It was also an emotional night for his former coach and teammates.

“It was weird to see him standing on the blue line not in our uniform for the national anthem,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “I was very fortunate to be here for 10 of those years.”

Stamkos took a lap around the ice after the tribute, waving his stick in recognition of the standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 19,092.

“To see him get the ovation he got was moving,” said Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, who replaced Stamkos as captain. “It was special.”

Stamkos entered the night with one goal and no assists in eight games, but he set up both Nashville goals in the second period.

Being a visitor in the rink he called home for 16 seasons was an odd feeling for Stamkos.

“You see where it all began as an 18-year-old kid right here,” he said. “I grew up from a boy to a man, a Stanley Cup champion, a husband, a father ... most of my life has been here. It’s definitely emotional, but at the same time it’s a fun place for me to play hockey. You almost feel at ease being here. So, I thought that was cool as well.

“I don’t think it’s good-bye, I think it’s more of the ‘thank you, see ya later’ type of thing.”

John Kreiser, The Associated Press