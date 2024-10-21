Nashville brings losing streak into game against Boston

Boston Bruins (3-2-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (0-5, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators head into a matchup with the Boston Bruins as losers of five in a row.

Nashville has a 0-5 record overall and a 0-4-0 record in home games. The Predators have given up 23 goals while scoring 10 for a -13 scoring differential.

Boston is 3-2-1 overall and 1-1-1 in road games. The Bruins rank second in the league serving 13.8 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Novak has two goals for the Predators. Juuso Parssinen has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Cole Koepke has scored three goals with three assists for the Bruins. Mason Lohrei has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 0-5-0, averaging one goal, 1.9 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 3-2-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press