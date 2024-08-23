Nashville aims to break losing streak in matchup with Austin

Austin FC (8-10-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (6-11-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nashville SC +109, Austin FC +232, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville aims to stop a six-game slide when it hosts Austin.

Nashville is 0-2-3 against Western Conference teams. Nashville has a 4-0-2 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

Austin is 7-9-5 against Western Conference opponents. Austin ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up only 37 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Surridge has eight goals and one assist for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has five goals and two assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 2-7-1, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Austin: 2-6-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.5 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Julian Gaines (injured), Dru Yearwood (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured), Tyler Boyd (injured).

Austin: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press