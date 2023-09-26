Nashawn Breedlove, rapper who played Lotto in Eminem's film debut '8 Mile,' dies at 46

Eminem as Jimmy Smith, Jr. finds his voice in a showdown with rival rapper Nashawn Breedlove as Lotto in a scene from the motion pictures, 8 Mile.

Nashawn Breedlove, who starred in "8 Mile," the 2002 film that was loosely based on Eminem's life, has died at 46.

Known for playing freestyle rapper Lotto in the movie, Breedlove died in his home state of New Jersey, the Chief State Medical Examiner's office confirmed to USA TODAY on Tuesday. The cause and manner of his death is being investigated, according to a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Health.

HipHopDX was first to report the news.

Breedlove was known for a scene in "8 Mile" in which he and Eminem, who played the aspiring rapper B-Rabbit, compete in a rap battle.

The songwriter and rapper also wrote and recorded a track in the soundtrack for DJ Pooh's 2001 film "The Wash," starring Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

"RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile," rapper Mickey Factz wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."

