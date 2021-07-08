Naseeruddin Shah Discharged From Hospital, Son Vivaan Shares

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was discharged from Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday. He was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. His son and actor Vivaan Shah took to Instagram to share photos of Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathak Shah from their home. "Back home", "He just got discharged today morning", Vivaan captioned the pics.

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Naseeruddin Shah back from hospital.

Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to the hospital last week. Speaking to PTI Ratna Pathak had shared, "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon."

