Nasdaq Welcomes 21Shares as First Issuer on its New Segment for Exchange Traded Notes

Zurich/Stockholm, December 7, 2021 – Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that 21Shares has listed its first two physically backed exchange traded notes (ETNs) on Nasdaq Stockholm. The two instruments listed have Bitcoin (ISIN: CH0454664001) and Ethereum (ISIN: CH0454664027) respectively as underlying assets. In conjunction with the listing, Nasdaq launches a new segment for ETNs, securities listed on a regulated exchange tracking an underlying asset with liquidity supported by a market maker.



21Shares, one of the world’s largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) are listing the first two physically backed products on Nasdaq Stockholm with Bitcoin (Ticker: ABTC) and Ethereum (Ticker: AETH) as underlying assets. As of November, 21Shares managed USD 2.9 billion in 20 European crypto exchange traded products and 82 listings.

“We are excited to become the first issuer of physically-backed crypto ETNs for Nasdaq Stockholm, one of the most tech-forward global exchanges,” said Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares. “Our partnership is a strong endorsement of 21Shares’ mission to make cryptos more accessible in a simple and regulated manner.”

In 2015, Nasdaq Stockholm was among the first exchanges in the world to trade exchange listed products with Bitcoin as an underlying asset.

“Exchange Traded Notes provide access to alternative investments while maintaining the transparency of a regulated marketplace, and we are happy to launch this new segment at Nasdaq Stockholm with 21Shares as the first issuer,” said Helena Wedin, European Head of Exchange Traded Products at Nasdaq.

All ETNs listed at Nasdaq Stockholm are available to trade through most regular banks and brokers.

About 21shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world's first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts.

