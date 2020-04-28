NASDAQ: RTIX Investor Notice: Lawsuit against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX).

Investors, who purchased shares of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company inappropriately recognized revenues with respect to certain contractual arrangements, including other equipment manufacturer customers, that the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were not effective, that as a result, the Company would be forced to delay the filing of its Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Those who purchased RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

Story continues

SOURCE: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/587317/NASDAQ-RTIX-Investor-Notice-Lawsuit-against-RTI-Surgical-Holdings-Inc-announced-by-Shareholders-Foundation



