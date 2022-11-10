Nasdaq to Present at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

Nasdaq, Inc.
·1 min read
Nasdaq, Inc.
Nasdaq, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who:

Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq
Nelson Griggs, President, Capital Access Platforms, Nasdaq

 

 

What:

J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

 

 

When:

Thursday, November 17, 2022
9:50 AM EST

 

 

Where:

Ms. Dennison’s and Mr. Griggs’ presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

 

 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
William.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Neil Stratton, CFA
(212) 401-8769
neil.stratton@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


Latest Stories

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.