Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 10th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of September.

Nasdaq's next dividend payment will be US$0.49 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.96 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Nasdaq has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of $130.29. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Nasdaq can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Nasdaq paying out a modest 39% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Nasdaq's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, Nasdaq has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Nasdaq worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Nasdaq looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Nasdaq for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Nasdaq that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

