Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date January 31, 2022

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of January 31, 2022, short interest in 3,265 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 9,574,319,687 shares compared with 9,093,765,057 shares in 3,219 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of January 14, 2022. The end-of-January short interest represent 2.51 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.10 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,080 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,389,163,774 shares at the end of the settlement date of January 31, 2022 compared with 2,283,581,566 shares in 2,092 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.94 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.81.

In summary, short interest in all 5,345 Nasdaq® securities totaled 11,963,483,461 shares at the January 31, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,311 issues and 11,377,346,623 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.37 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.72 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

