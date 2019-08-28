NASCAR's latest toy collaboration with Far Out Toys available exclusively at Walmart

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 28, 2019) — NASCAR and Far Out Toys announced today the launch of the NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers — the first in a new line of NASCAR-branded racing sets from Far Out Toys. The toy line will debut this weekend at South Carolina‘s historic Darlington Raceway as part of its rollout online and in Walmart stores nationwide.

The release comes after Walmart yesterday announced its “Top Rated by Kids” toy list, which included the NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers.

NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers is the only toy kids can race, wreck and rebuild on an officially licensed NASCAR track. The track measures nearly 7-feet when assembled and combines motorized, high-speed racing with NASCAR race cars that break apart on impact. The vehicles easily snap back together for endless racing action.

“NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers effortlessly captures the thrills and excitement of NASCAR,” said Paul Sparrow, managing director, licensing and consumer products, NASCAR. “This latest toy collaboration with Walmart and Far Out Toys will help foster lifelong fans through endless NASCAR fun.”

The new NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers toy line releases nationwide Labor Day weekend and will include a variety of special events at Darlington. The celebration kicks-off Friday with a NASCAR-themed party at the local Darlington Walmart where fans can experience the toy firsthand, as well as meet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ driver Kyle Busch, NASCAR Xfinity Series™ driver Noah Gragson and the stars of HobbyKidsTV, the popular YouTube channel with an audience of more than 100 million monthly views.

“As a father of a young son, I am excited to work with NASCAR and Far Out Toys on the NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers,” said Kyle Busch, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver and owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports. “This cool new toy brings the exhilaration of stock car racing right into your living room and creates hours of fun for the entire family. I look forward to sharing this product with my fans.”

Kids and fans of all ages can visit NASCAR Adventure Force Kid‘s Zone in Darlington‘s Fan Zone to play with the new racing set and experience the excitement of NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers. In addition, JR Motorsports‘ No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Noah Gragson, will feature an Adventure Force paint scheme during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircut VFW 200 on Saturday, Aug. 31.

“I can‘t wait to get this Adventure Force Chevrolet on the track in Darlington,” said Gragson. “The NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers is such a cool line of toys that I know will be awesome for kids of all ages and help introduce them to our sport in a new way. I‘m really excited and honored to be a part of this and to represent Adventure Force and Far Out Toys.”

Kids can expect to find NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers in Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com.

Fans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircut VFW 200 on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles‘ Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM.