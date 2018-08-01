@nascarcasm: Hear me out ... Matt DiBenedetto, Aric Almirola should not feud Post-race fireworks went off again at Pocono Raceway, as the brash, ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, in-your-face, trash-talking Aric Almirola once again found himself on the receiving end of another drivers ire — Matt DiBenedetto. Arics arms must be sore from stirring the pot all the time. MORE: Watch the confrontation DiBenedetto confronted Almirola after the race. Almirola …

Post-race fireworks went off again at Pocono Raceway, as the brash, ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, in-your-face, trash-talking Aric Almirola once again found himself on the receiving end of another driver‘s ire — Matt DiBenedetto. Aric‘s arms must be sore from stirring the pot all the time.

DiBenedetto confronted Almirola after the race. Almirola kept his helmet on, I‘m presuming because DiBenedetto strikes me as the kind of guy who coats himself in Old Spice body spray, but regardless, the two are clearly still at odds with each other.

On behalf of the motorsports media corps, of which I am a fringe member in that I‘m allowed in the media center but only to charge my phone and stuff my jacket full of free bottled water, which I then go out to the grandstands and sell at a markup, I make a humble request — please broker a peace accord and end this.

Granted, it‘s not that we don‘t want you two to come to fisticuffs in the garage after the race — the virtual tsunami of clicks would do WONDERS for us. I mean I can picture the headline now: “YOU‘LL NEVER GUESS WHO GOT IN A FIGHT AFTER THE RACE — IT MAY SHOCK YOU.”

No, we want this feud to end because we don‘t want to have to spell “DiBenedeterotto/Almirolanon” over and over again. The risks are too great. It‘s too hard to spell. And if you say it out loud, it sounds like a Harry Potter spell or something.

Have you ever been driving down the road and then suddenly you hit traffic (NOTE: Charlotte residents who drive on I-77, no need to answer) or hit a giant speed bump? That‘s what it‘s like when you‘re typing a story or a tweet and then reach the part where you‘d have to type “DiBenedegettio/Halmirola.” You suddenly have to slam the brakes and double and triple check it to make sure it‘s spelled right. It completely screws up the rhythm. Actually, that‘s just for the stories. Spelling doesn‘t matter anymore with tweets.

Plus we think the fight might be one-sided. You may not know this by following Matt DiBenderito‘s Instagram account, and I may be doing him a disservice by letting this little-known morsel of information loose onto the internet, but the dude works out occasionally. The fight would have three times as many syllables as punches.

Instead of feuding, you should be bonding over your last names. Hang out. Get to know each other. The collective smell of bacon and Dude Wipes is the aroma of peace and harmony.

