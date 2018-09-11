NASCARCASM's Fantasy Dumpster Fire has officially ended. And the winner is ... What, did you think I was going to give away the winner in the first paragraph, did you? No way we have to build suspense, intrigue, mystery. Overall it was a tremendous year for the Fantasy NASCAR. A new platform was introduced that made the game fun, but more importantly, easy to use. Personally, as …

What, did you think I was going to give away the winner in the first paragraph, did you? No way — we have to build suspense, intrigue, mystery.

Overall it was a tremendous year for the Fantasy NASCAR. A new platform was introduced that made the game fun, but more importantly, easy to use.

Personally, as a relative novice to fantasy sports, I am quite proud to declare that I finished 687th in my own league because nice league administrators build poor lineups and allow the participants to do all the winning. That is totally why I finished 687th. I‘m not being convincing, am I?

I am terrible at it. The week I had my best performance was the week I was sick and forgot to set my lineup.

Yes, I frequently ignored the advice given by Steve Letarte, but I have trust issues with that guy. I think half the time he was telling us the wrong drivers to draft so he could draft the correct ones and then brag about it. I have no evidence to back up this claim but I just find comfort in blaming Steve for things.

OK, onto the winner.

It‘s the player with username X2.

User X2 was able to triumph over 3,999 other participants in NASCARCASM‘S Fantasy Dumpster Fire to claim not only the title, but also two hot passes in 2019 to the race of his or her choosing. They get to enjoy one of the greatest joys that a race fan can experience, and by that I mean staying put and snickering as they kick out the plebeians with the cold passes.

He or she may walk around the garage taking in the sights and sounds knowing that they triumphed online over almost 4,000 strangers because they likely were able to exploit some programming loophole that permitted them to start Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. every single week.

It was a hard fought, neck-and-neck battle, but X2 was able to edge out player !GoinBroke! by a mere 8 points. !GoinBroke!, for their valiant attempt at the win, will receive a lovely $100 to the NASCAR superstore, where I‘d imagine there‘s one hell of a sale going on for the Kasey Kahne stuff.

For the third-place finisher, Victory Motorsports, there is nothing because participation-trophy culture breeds weakness and cowardice. Sorry ‘bout it.

If you are the first or second-place winners, please send me a tweet at @NASCARCASM so we can get you hooked up with your cool stuff.

So to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers, congratulations on a magnificent fantasy showing. Also, thank you for all having usernames that I can include in the blog. NOT all 4,000 of y‘all had PG-rated usernames. I‘m talking you you, [REDACTED].

Thanks for playing along. And remember, just because our little contest ended at the end of the regular season, the league still continues throughout the playoffs. So continue setting lineups weekly. This was fun. Let‘s do it again next year.

-@nascarcasm