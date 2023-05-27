NASCAR Xfinity Series race postponed after rain pours at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed to another day.

Rain began drizzling by just after 10 a.m. at the racetrack in Concord, and that delayed the race that was slated to start at noon. NASCAR then stepped in and officially postponed the event at 3:47 p.m.

The Xfinity Series race is now scheduled for Monday at noon, per NASCAR. It’ll be broadcast live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Local forecasts showed that the rain wouldn’t slacken in the southern North Carolina region for the rest of the day.

Cup qualifying, originally scheduled for Saturday evening, was canceled. The starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600 will be set by the rule book. That race is still scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday.