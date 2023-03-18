NASCAR: Xfinity Series driver parks car on track during race in protest of NASCAR officiating

Josh Williams was unhappy with NASCAR's directive during Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Atlanta. (Via Fox Sports 1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams stopped his car on the track and walked across the infield to his team’s pit stall after NASCAR ordered him to park his car during Saturday’s race at Atlanta.

Williams had been involved in a wreck in the early stages of the race and made a pit stop for his team to fix the damage. But not long after Williams drove back on track to rejoin the race, debris from his car flew off onto the track and caused NASCAR to throw another caution.

Race control then told Williams and his team that he had been disqualified from the race because of the debris caution and needed to park his car. So an incredulous Williams decided to make a dramatic exit from the race instead of driving his car to his pit stall.

Josh Williams parked it ... literally ... on the start-finish line. pic.twitter.com/e42EV2u21g — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 18, 2023

Don’t worry, the race was under caution when Williams stopped his car on the track and walked across the infield. But it’s a move that’s likely going to draw an official reprimand and penalty from NASCAR. The sanctioning body has rules regarding the way drivers are supposed to exit their cars while on the track and Williams’ exit was a clear violation. He was called to the NASCAR hauler to talk with officials.

Josh Williams with the thumbs up as he waits inside the NASCAR hauler. pic.twitter.com/stHl9veDbX — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) March 18, 2023

Williams is in his eighth season in NASCAR’s second-tier series and has spent much of his career driving for underfunded teams. He has eight top-10 finishes in 159 career starts.