NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte: AJ Allmendinger wins in the rain, four drivers eliminated

AJ Allmendinger overcame rain, darkness and chaos to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Charlotte Roval to avoid elimination before the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric finished in first and second, respectively. The race winner’s reaction reflected relief rather than celebration.

“I was complaining the whole race,” Allmendinger said. “That was miserable.”

Allmendinger battled Chase Briscoe through the final stage, exchanging the lead multiple times, but Briscoe spun off the final restart to deliver the lead to the No.

Playoff drivers Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Michael Annett and Riley Herbst were eliminated before the Round of 8.



















FINISHING ORDER FROM THE DRIVE FOR THE CURE 250