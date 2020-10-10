NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte: AJ Allmendinger wins in the rain, four drivers eliminated

Alex Andrejev

AJ Allmendinger overcame rain, darkness and chaos to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Charlotte Roval to avoid elimination before the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric finished in first and second, respectively. The race winner’s reaction reflected relief rather than celebration.

“I was complaining the whole race,” Allmendinger said. “That was miserable.”

Allmendinger battled Chase Briscoe through the final stage, exchanging the lead multiple times, but Briscoe spun off the final restart to deliver the lead to the No.

Playoff drivers Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Michael Annett and Riley Herbst were eliminated before the Round of 8.









FINISHING ORDER FROM THE DRIVE FOR THE CURE 250

Order Driver
1 AJ Allmendinger
2 Noah Gragson
3 Daniel Hemric
4 Alex Labbe
5 Ross Chastain
6 Austin Cindric
7 Cody Ware
8 Jade Buford
9 Michael Annett
10 Brandon Jones
11 Jeffrey Earnhardt
12 Riley Herbst
13 Josh Biliki
14 Myatt Snider
15 Joe Graf Jr.
16 Jeremy Clements
17 Ryan Vergas
18 Chase Briscoe
19 Timmy Hill
20 Kody Vanderwal
21 Ryan Sieg
22 BJ McLeod
23 Justin Allgaier
24 Stephen Leicht
25 Matt Mills
26 Brandon Brown
27 Tommy Joe Martins
28 Gray Gaulding
29 CJ McLaughlin
30 Jesse Little
31 Kax Grala
32 Preston Pardus
33 Harrison Burton
34 Josh Williams
35 Justin Haley
36 Austin Haley
37 Austin Haley
38 Austin Hill
39 Kyle Weatherman
40 Brett Moffit