NASCAR world reacts to Dale Earnhardt Jr., family surviving plane crash

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were involved in a plane crash Thursday in Tennessee as the private plane they were on ran off the end of the runway and caught fire.

Earnhardt's sister Kelley confirmed the family and their two pilots were taken to a hospital but are "safe" after the incident.

The accident prompted drivers and crew from around the NASCAR community to share the well wishes on Twitter.

