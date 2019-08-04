NASCAR results at Watkins Glen: Chase Elliott repeats in Go Bowling at the Glen

The 2019 version of Go Bowling at the Glen felt a whole lot like 2018 — Chase Elliott even ran out of fuel during his celebratory burnout. Elliott held on to a narrow lead during the final laps to beat Martin Truex Jr. at Watkins Glen International for the second year in a row. The win is the second of the season for Elliott.

What. A. Race.



Retweet to congratulate @chaseelliott on his second win of 2019!



— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 4, 2019

Elliott and Truex finished a full nine seconds better than the rest of the field in a race dominated by two of the best road course drivers. Elliott led 81 of the 90 laps, the second most ever at Watkins Glen. The No. 9 became just the fifth driver ever to repeat winning on the track and the first since Marcos Ambrose in 2011-12.

Denny Hamlin continued his recent stretch of great finishes as the No. 11 placed third. Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Kyle Busch, who entered the day second in the Cup Series standings, did not make any friends as he was twice spun out by drivers (William Byron and Bubba Wallace) after continued contact with both cars throughout the race. The No. 18 Toyota still managed to finish 11th despite sustaining heavy damage, a result that was good enough to propel him to first in the Cup Series standings.

Corey LaJoie, who sacrificed a month's worth of salary in order to don a special paint scheme for Samaritan’s Feet — a faith-based nonprofit that gives shoes to impoverished children — finished 34th. The No. 32 reportedly raised over $100,000 for the charity.

The Cup series returns to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday with just four regular season races remaining for the Consumers Energy 400.

Sporting News provided live lap-by-lap updates and highlights from the Go Bowling at the Glen. Follow along below.

NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Live updates, highlights from Go Bowling at the Glen

Go Bowling at the Glen: 2019 winner, top 20 order of finish

( All times Eastern.)

Finish Driver Team (Car No.) Laps led 1. Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports (9) 81 2. Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing (19) 1 3. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing (11) 4. Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing (20) 5. Ryan Blaney Team Penske (12) 6. Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing (95) 7. Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas (4) 8. Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing (42) 6 9. Brad Keselowski Team Penske (2) 10. Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing (1) 11. Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing (18) 12. Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas (10) 13. Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing (37) 14. Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports (88) 15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing (17) 16. Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports (34) 17. Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas (41) 18. Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing (21) 3 19. Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports (48) 20. Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing (14)

Caution flags: 4

Lead changes: 5

Lap leaders: Chase Elliott (81), Kyle Larson (6), Martin Truex Jr. (1), Paul Menard (1)

5:36 p.m.: Chase Elliott holds on for his second win of the season.

5:34 p.m.: Two laps left. Elliott has a lead of half a second.

This camera angle: incredible.



This battle for the lead: even better. pic.twitter.com/HGrolGdIGV



5:30 p.m.: Five laps to go, and Truex has never been closer, but he's going to need a mistake from Elliott.

5:25 p.m.: Denny Hamlin is in third and a full seven seconds behind Elliott. Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.

5:22 p.m.: With 12 laps to go, Elliott has a lead of a single car length. Lap traffic is about to play a factor.

5:16 p.m.: Truex gains a lot of ground on nearly every turn, but then Elliott pulls away on the straight aways.

5:12 p.m.: Kyle Busch's car looks like it's been through a war. He's 23rd with 20 laps to go.

5:10 p.m.: Austin Dillon spins out and has to wait for the pack to pass. No caution.

5:09 p.m.: Elliott just radioed that he may have a rear tire going flat from the contact with Truex.

5:08 p.m.: Truex may have take some damage to his front fender from all that contact with Elliott.

5:06 p.m.: Back green with 25 laps to go. Lots of contact between Elliott and Truex on the restart, but Elliott pulls away.

What a battle for the lead!!! @chaseelliott and @MartinTruex_Jr lean on each other for the top spot! pic.twitter.com/dSP8FBzGeR — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 4, 2019

4:57 p.m.: Caution is out after Bubba Wallace retaliates to some contact from Kyle Busch, and very intentionally spins out Busch.

4:54 p.m.: Both the leaders have now pitted with 29 laps remaining, and Elliott maintained his narrow lead over the No. 19.

4:50 p.m.: Truex is getting dangerously close to passing Elliott. The two are over nine seconds better than Kevin Harvick in third.

Chase Elliott in the lead, with Martin Truex Jr. trying to chase him down.



Where and when have we seen this before? @NASCAR // @WGI pic.twitter.com/0iQWZm9W3c



4:46 p.m.: Daniel Hemric spins out, but no caution or damage.

4:42 p.m.: Ty Dillon goes through the grass and has to head to pit road to remove grass from his grill.

4:37 p.m.: Chase Elliott and Martin Truex are really pulling away from the field.

4:34 p.m.: Green flag waves on the final stage.

Stage 2 winner: Chase Elliott

4:23 p.m.: Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 under caution.

Two stages, two wins for Chase Elliott! Can he sweep the day at @WGI ?



2. Truex Jr.

3. Harvick

4. Bowyer

5. Hamlin

6. Keselowski

7. Bowman

8. Jones

9. Blaney

10. Johnson #GoBowlingAtTheGlen pic.twitter.com/oPsd1pUpGG



















4:21 p.m.: Caution. Bubba Wallace spins out and makes heavy contact with the tire carousel. Since there are just two laps remaining, Stage 2 will end under yellow.

CAUTION: @BubbaWallace gets into the tire barrier in the carousel to slow the action at the end of Stage 2. pic.twitter.com/1FB8VEqzqT — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 4, 2019

4:17 p.m.: Green with four laps left in Stage 2. Elliott maintains his lead, with Truex in second.

4:07 p.m.: Caution is out with seven laps to go, as Reed Sorenson's No. 77 is heavily smoking.

4:05 p.m.: As drivers begin pitting, Elliott retakes the lead.

4:00 p.m.: Joey Logano went through the grass. He has a big chunk of grass on his grill. Parker Kligerman does a full spinout, but no caution.

3:57 p.m.: Back under green with Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick in the front.

3:50 p.m.: What a surprise...Kyle Busch has some beef with a driver. After William Byron spun Busch out early in the race, Busch sent Byron through the grass a few laps later. Both drivers have been sounding off about one another on the radio.

After contact on-track between his driver and @KyleBusch , Chad Knaus didn't mince words to @WilliamByron .



pic.twitter.com/XBqkdVlfc5



Upon further review ... @WilliamByron may have had some help from @KyleBusch heading into the bus stop. pic.twitter.com/0o0TanXBXo — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 4, 2019

Stage 1 winner: Chase Elliott

3:46 p.m.: Chase Elliott holds serve to win Stage 1. Jimmie Johnson picks up valuable points in sixth place.

Chase Elliott wins Stage 1 at The Glen!



2. Hamlin

3. Truex

4. Kyle Busch

5. Byron

6. Johnson

7. Larson

8. Jones

9. Kurt Busch

10. Almirola #GoBowlingAtTheGlen pic.twitter.com/lAHHmSVtJq



















3:44 p.m.: Elliott has a lead larger than six seconds with two laps remaining in the stage.

3:43 p.m.: And drivers begin their pit strategies on Lap 17.

Cue the calculator frenzies in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...



The pit strategy games are underway at @WGI ! pic.twitter.com/hX6NodPzHQ



3:41 p.m.: With four laps to go, William Byron tries to get by the inside of Hamlin, nearly spinning the No. 11, but no such wreck.

3:35 p.m.: Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. have moved into second and third behind Elliott.

3:30 p.m.: Aric Almirola just radioed that his shifter is "literally" about to break off.

3:24 p.m.: Kyle Busch spins through Turn 1 on Lap 2, but we stay green. The No. 18 looks to not be damaged.

Trouble early for @KyleBusch !



He spins his Camry around going through Turn 1! We stay green! pic.twitter.com/Vw9tlqZecq



3:22 p.m.: Green flag as William Byron and Kyle Busch settle behind Chase Elliott.

3:13 p.m.: Cars are rolling. A quick breakdown of today's race: