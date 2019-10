NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2019

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Sept. 30

6 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

Tuesday, Oct. 1

5 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., Glory Road: Stock Car Evolution, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m., Glory Road: Endurance Racing, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (re-air)

9 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (re-air)

On MRN

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Midnight, Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (re-air)

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN

noon, NASCAR Coast to Coast

Thursday, Oct. 3

5:30 p.m., NASCAR America: Motorsports Hour, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1994 Coke 600, FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

Friday, Oct. 4

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:30 p.m., Drivers & Dreams: Grassroots Racing in America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (re-air)

5:30 p.m., NASCAR K&N Pro Series West in Meridian, Idaho, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Series, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

1:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice

3:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice

Saturday, Oct. 5

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Race, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

1:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200

6:30 p.m., Valleystar Credit Union 300

Sunday, Oct. 6

12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Dover, FS1, FOX Sports App

1:30 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App

2:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400, NBC/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Post Race, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Victory Lap, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m., Proving Grounds: The Fast and the Ridiculous, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

1:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400