NASCAR TV schedule: Sept. 9-15, 2019

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Sept. 9

3 p.m., NASCAR 120: Indianapolis, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m., NASCAR America: Monday, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

Tuesday, Sept. 10

5 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

6:30 p.m., Glory Road (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9 p.m., Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Midnight, Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m., NASCAR America: Motormouths, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., Whelen Series: Riverhead Raceway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App



On MRN:

noon, NASCAR Coast to Coast

Thursday, Sept. 12

2 p.m., Glory Road (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:30 p.m., Glory Road (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m., Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR America: Motorsports Hour, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., Burnouts on the Boulevard, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon, FS1/FOX Sports App



Friday, Sept. 13

2 p.m., Glory Road (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:30 p.m., Burnouts on the Boulevard (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice at Last Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1/FOX Sports App

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

8:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FS1/FOX Sports App

9 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1/FOX Sports App



On MRN:

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 14

7 a.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

1 p.m., Wood Brothers (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2 p.m., Racing Roots: Denny Hamlin (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Race, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10:30 p.m., Racing Roots: Ricky Stenhouse, NBCSN/NBC Sports App



On PRN:

4 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway



Sunday, Sept. 15

10 a.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS2

3 p.m., IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, NBC/NBC Sports App

4 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Post Race, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11:30 p.m., Proving Grounds: Faster and Louderer, NBCSN/NBC Sports App



On PRN:

6 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway