NASCAR TV schedule: May 13-20, 2018
What channels are NASCAR races on this week? We answer that and provide all the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Sunday, May 13
Midnight: One Hot Night: NASCAR 1992 All-Star Race (FS1)
6 a.m.: Classic NASCAR: 1988 Daytona 500 (FS1)
6:30 a.m.: Classic NASCAR: 1998 Daytona 500 (FS1)
7 a.m.: The 600: History of NASCAR‘s Toughest Race (FS1)
8 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 37 Kind Days 250, FS1 (re-air)
10 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400, FS1 (re-air)
Monday, May 14
3 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400, FS1 (re-air)
8 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 37 Kind Days 250, FS2 (re-air)
10 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400, FS2 (re-air)
6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
On MRN
12 p.m.: Motorsports Monday (with hosts Woody Cain & Joey Meier)
Tuesday, May 15
6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
On MRN
7 p.m.: NASCAR Live (with host Mike Bagley)
Wednesday, May 16
3:30 a.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1 (re-air)
6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
On MRN
12 p.m.: Crew Call (with hosts Sammi Jo Francis & Rocko Williams)
1 p.m.: NASCAR Coast to Coast (with hosts Kyle Rickey & Hannah Newhouse)
Thursday, May 17
6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
On MRN
1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday-1989 All-Star Race
Friday, May 18
9:30 a.m.: One Hot Night: The 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1
11:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice for All-Star Open, FS1
12:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice for All-Star Race, FS1
1 p.m..: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice for All-Star Open, FS1
1:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice for All-Star Race, FS1
2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy All-Star Pit Road Speed practice, FS1
3 p.m.: The 600: History of NASCAR‘s Toughest Race, FS1
4 p.m.: 100,000 Cameras: NASCAR All-Star Race
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pole qualifying, FS1
6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying for All-Star Open and All-Star Race, FS1
8 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, FS1
8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, FS1
On MRN
12 p.m.: The Inside Line (with host Tyler Burnett)
Saturday, May 19
4:30 a.m.: One Hot Night: The 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1 (re-air)
5:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying for All-Star Open and All-Star Race, FS1 (re-air)
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, FS1 (re-air)
9:30 a.m.: The 600: History of NASCAR‘s Toughest Race, FS1
1 p.m.: One Hot Night: The 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, FS2 (re-air)
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying for All-Star Open and All-Star Race, FS2 (re-air)
4 p.m.: One Hot Night: The 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1 (re-air)
5 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay, FS1
6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open, FS1
7 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay, FS1
8 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, FS1
Sunday, May 20
8 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, FS1 (re-air)
2 p.m.: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East: South Boston Speedway, NBCSN
3 p.m.: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East: South Boston Speedway, NBCSN