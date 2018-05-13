NASCAR TV schedule: May 13-20, 2018 What channels are NASCAR races on this week? We answer that and provide all the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE:Get the NBC Sports AppHow to find FS1, FS2Get FOX Sports GOHow to find NBCSN Sunday, May 13 Midnight: One Hot Night: NASCAR 1992 All-Star …

Note: All times are ET.

Sunday, May 13

Midnight: One Hot Night: NASCAR 1992 All-Star Race (FS1)

6 a.m.: Classic NASCAR: 1988 Daytona 500 (FS1)

6:30 a.m.: Classic NASCAR: 1998 Daytona 500 (FS1)

7 a.m.: The 600: History of NASCAR‘s Toughest Race (FS1)

8 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 37 Kind Days 250, FS1 (re-air)

10 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400, FS1 (re-air)

Monday, May 14

3 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400, FS1 (re-air)

8 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 37 Kind Days 250, FS2 (re-air)

10 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400, FS2 (re-air)

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN

12 p.m.: Motorsports Monday (with hosts Woody Cain & Joey Meier)

Tuesday, May 15

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN

7 p.m.: NASCAR Live (with host Mike Bagley)

Wednesday, May 16

3:30 a.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1 (re-air)

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN

12 p.m.: Crew Call (with hosts Sammi Jo Francis & Rocko Williams)

1 p.m.: NASCAR Coast to Coast (with hosts Kyle Rickey & Hannah Newhouse)

Thursday, May 17

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN

1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday-1989 All-Star Race

Friday, May 18

9:30 a.m.: One Hot Night: The 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1

11:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice for All-Star Open, FS1

12:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice for All-Star Race, FS1

1 p.m..: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice for All-Star Open, FS1

1:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice for All-Star Race, FS1

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy All-Star Pit Road Speed practice, FS1

3 p.m.: The 600: History of NASCAR‘s Toughest Race, FS1

4 p.m.: 100,000 Cameras: NASCAR All-Star Race

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pole qualifying, FS1

6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying for All-Star Open and All-Star Race, FS1

8 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, FS1

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, FS1

On MRN

12 p.m.: The Inside Line (with host Tyler Burnett)

Saturday, May 19

4:30 a.m.: One Hot Night: The 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1 (re-air)

5:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying for All-Star Open and All-Star Race, FS1 (re-air)

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, FS1 (re-air)

9:30 a.m.: The 600: History of NASCAR‘s Toughest Race, FS1

1 p.m.: One Hot Night: The 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, FS2 (re-air)

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying for All-Star Open and All-Star Race, FS2 (re-air)

4 p.m.: One Hot Night: The 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1 (re-air)

5 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay, FS1

6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open, FS1

7 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay, FS1

8 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, FS1

Sunday, May 20

8 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, FS1 (re-air)

2 p.m.: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East: South Boston Speedway, NBCSN

