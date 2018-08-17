NASCAR Truck series returns to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

The Chevrolet Silverado 250 will mark the beginning of the series’ playoffs - the first time in the NASCAR Truck history that an international track will host a series playoff round.

The event will also be the last major race meeting of the 2018 season at CTMP.

The weekend will feature many of today’s rising NASCAR stars as the Camping World Truck Series makes its sixth consecutive annual appearance at the road course located one hour East of Toronto.

Johnny Sauter, Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and Ben Rhodes have all qualified to begin their quest for the 2018 Driver’s Championship starting with the Chevrolet Silverado 250. A total of eight drivers will be eligible, and Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Stewart Friesen enters fifth in the playoffs after finishing second in the regular season finale Thursday at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway before coming North to CTMP.

Road course expert Alex Tagliani, the recent winner of the Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series on the streets of Trois-Rivières, will also be in the hunt for victory, driving a truck for Young's Motorsports.

The weekend event also features exciting action from the Pinty’s Series for the TOTAL Energy 200, as well as racing from the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada, the Canadian Touring Car Championship and the Nissan Micra Cup.

Great off-track action and access to paddock areas is included with the purchase of an event ticket. The Canadian Tire Action Zone features fun and engaging interactive displays for kids of all ages, while the CTMP Marketplace includes the Carlsberg beer garden with a DJ playing music throughout the day. Fans will also have excellent opportunities to meet and speak with drivers at autograph sessions planned for the event.

Once Saturday’s on-track action comes to an end, the Chevrolet Emerging Artist from the Boots and Hearts music festival will perform, followed by fireworks.