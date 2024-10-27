NASCAR Truck Series driver hospitalized after apparent intentional crash

Matt Mills' truck caught fire after he got punted by Conner Jones and he hit the wall

Matt Mills' truck caught fire after he hit the wall from an apparent intentional bump by Conner Jones at Homestead on Saturday. (Photo by Malcolm Hope/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASCAR Truck Series driver Matt Mills was hospitalized after he appeared to be wrecked intentionally during Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Mills’ truck hit the wall and caught fire after he was bumped by Conner Jones. Mills was able to get out of the truck on his own, but his Niece Motorsports team said in a statement Saturday evening that he would be hospitalized overnight for observation.

This contact between the Nos. 42 and 66 brings out the caution at @HomesteadMiami. @mattmillsracing exited the vehicle following the accident. pic.twitter.com/Zj6ubKKR1V — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) October 26, 2024

In heavily bleeped audio Fox Sports 1 captured from his team radio, Jones was irate referenced something going on “all year” and that he was “tired of it.” NASCAR ended up penalizing Jones two laps for reckless driving after the crash.

Jones, 18, referenced past incidents from Mills in a statement posted to social media after the race. Saturday’s race was his 12th of the season while Mills has raced full-time this year in 21 races.

“I have not yet had the chance to personally apologize to Matt for the incident that took place during today’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but I intend to do so,” the statement said. “Matt and I have encountered several on-track incidents this season, and I let my frustration get the best of me. I underestimated the impact my actions would have on Matt, and I deeply regret the consequences that followed.”

Mills finished in 34th and last after the wreck while Jones was two laps down in 25th. The race was won by Grant Enfinger.