NASCAR at Texas: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the AAA Texas 500

Martin Truex Jr. does what he always seems to do in the playoffs by locking up a spot in the final four with a win Sunday at Martinsville, and now we'll see who can take advantage at Texas and earn a spot at Homestead Miami Speedway this week.

As of right now, Denny Hamlin (2nd), Kyle Busch (3rd) and Joey Logano (4th) are in position to race in the championship in two weeks.

All three of these men are in great position to earn a spot with a victory at the 1.5-mile intermediate track in Texas this week. Busch is a great intermediate racer and obviously one of the most talented drivers in the game while Hamlin (who already won at Texas this year) and Logano have a lot of success on tracks such as this as well.

And with the way driving has gone recently at Texas — a lot of racing in a line staying in a pack — Logano and Hamlin's success at wide-open tracks such as Talladega or even Michigan, both men could be in line for wins again this week.

At the same time, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott have also had similar success in comparable instances. Kyle Larson, on the other hand, has had his struggles at intermediate tracks in the past.

But for this weekend, all eight drivers remaining in the playoffs have a great shot to win, including Truex who has made a name for himself as one of the best intermediate drivers on tour over the last three years.

What time does the AAA Texas 500 start?

The AAA Texas 500 will take place Sunday, Nov. 3. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the AAA Texas 500 on?

The AAA Texas 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App.

AAA Texas 500, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the AAA Texas 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 1

Time

Event

Channel

2:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series first practice

NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:05 p.m.

Cup Series first practice

NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

NBC Sports App

5:05 p.m.

Cup Series final practice

NBC Sports App

Saturday, Nov. 2

Time

Event

Channel

5:35 p.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

CNBC/NBC Sports App

7:05 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

CNBC/NBC Sports App/PRN

8:30 p.m.

O'Reilly Auto Parts 300

NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

Sunday, Nov. 3

Time

Event

Channel

3 p.m.

Cup Series AAA Texas 500

NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

AAA Texas 500 Starting Lineup

TBD Paul Menard 21

Below is the entry list for the AAA Texas 500.

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Reed Sorenson

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Ross Chastain

27

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

John H. Nemechek

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

Josh Bilicki

51

TBD

Garrett Smithley

52

TBD

JJ Yeley

53

TBD

Timmy Hill

66

TBD

Quin Houff

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95

TBD

Parker Kligerman

96

