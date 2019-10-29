NASCAR at Texas: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the AAA Texas 500
Martin Truex Jr. does what he always seems to do in the playoffs by locking up a spot in the final four with a win Sunday at Martinsville, and now we'll see who can take advantage at Texas and earn a spot at Homestead Miami Speedway this week.
As of right now, Denny Hamlin (2nd), Kyle Busch (3rd) and Joey Logano (4th) are in position to race in the championship in two weeks.
All three of these men are in great position to earn a spot with a victory at the 1.5-mile intermediate track in Texas this week. Busch is a great intermediate racer and obviously one of the most talented drivers in the game while Hamlin (who already won at Texas this year) and Logano have a lot of success on tracks such as this as well.
And with the way driving has gone recently at Texas — a lot of racing in a line staying in a pack — Logano and Hamlin's success at wide-open tracks such as Talladega or even Michigan, both men could be in line for wins again this week.
At the same time, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott have also had similar success in comparable instances. Kyle Larson, on the other hand, has had his struggles at intermediate tracks in the past.
But for this weekend, all eight drivers remaining in the playoffs have a great shot to win, including Truex who has made a name for himself as one of the best intermediate drivers on tour over the last three years.
What time does the AAA Texas 500 start?
The AAA Texas 500 will take place Sunday, Nov. 3. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the AAA Texas 500 on?
The AAA Texas 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App.
AAA Texas 500, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the AAA Texas 500.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Nov. 1
Time
Event
Channel
2:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series first practice
NBCSN/NBC Sports App
3:05 p.m.
Cup Series first practice
NBCSN/NBC Sports App
4:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
NBC Sports App
5:05 p.m.
Cup Series final practice
NBC Sports App
Saturday, Nov. 2
Time
Event
Channel
5:35 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
CNBC/NBC Sports App
7:05 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
CNBC/NBC Sports App/PRN
8:30 p.m.
O'Reilly Auto Parts 300
NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN
Sunday, Nov. 3
Time
Event
Channel
3 p.m.
Cup Series AAA Texas 500
NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN
AAA Texas 500 Starting Lineup
Below is the entry list for the AAA Texas 500.
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Reed Sorenson
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Ross Chastain
27
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
John H. Nemechek
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
Josh Bilicki
51
TBD
Garrett Smithley
52
TBD
JJ Yeley
53
TBD
Timmy Hill
66
TBD
Quin Houff
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95
TBD
Parker Kligerman
96