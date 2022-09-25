NASCAR at Texas playoff race 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500
After a surprising first round that saw two former champions eliminated from the playoffs and three different non-playoff drivers win each of the three races, what can we expect as the NASCAR Cup Series begins its Round of 12, Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway?
The points have been reset as the playoffs reach the first race of the second round, putting regular-season champion Chase Elliott back atop the standings, while Daytona 500 champ Austin Cindric sits at the bottom, 34 points behind Elliott.
This will be the first points race this season at Texas, though the track did host the NASCAR All-Star Race in May. While the races aren't really comparable, it should be noted that the top-six finishers in the All-Star Race — Ryan Blaney (winner), Denny Hamlin (second), Cindric (third), Joey Logano (fourth), Daniel Suarez (fifth), Alex Bowman (sixth) — are still alive in the Round of 12. As is the winner of the 2021 All-Star Race at Texas: Kyle Larson.
2023 SCHEDULE: Eight takeaways with (some) big changes and new tracks
DON'T MISS OUT: Sign up for sports news and features sent to your Inbox
Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway:
What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Texas start?
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local) in Fort Worth, Texas.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Texas on?
USA Network is broadcasting the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and has a preview show beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. local).
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Texas?
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.
How many laps is the Cup race at Texas?
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is 334 laps around the 1.5-mile oval for a total of 501 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 105 laps, Stage 2: 105 laps, Stage 3: 124 laps.
What are the playoff standings entering the Cup race at Texas?
(Through first round's three races)
1. Chase Elliott, 3,040; 2. Joey Logano, 3,025; 3. Ross Chastain, 3,020; 4. Kyle Larson, 3,019; 5. William Byron, 3,015; 6. Denny Hamlin, 3,013; 7. Christopher Bell, 3,103; 8. Ryan Blaney, 3,013; 9. Chase Briscoe, 3,009; 10. Alex Bowman, 3,007; 11. Daniel Suarez, 3,007; 12. Austin Cindric, 3,006.
Who won the most recent Cup race at Texas?
Kyle Larson dominated last year's playoff race, leading 256 of 334 laps on Oct. 17, 2021, before holding off Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron by 0.459 seconds.
What is the lineup for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
4. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
5. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
7. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
9. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
10. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet
11. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
12. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
13. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
14. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
15. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota
16. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
17. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
18. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
19. (45) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
20. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
21. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet
22. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
23. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
24. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
25. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
26. (16) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet
27. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
28. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
29. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet
30. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
31. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
32. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
33. (15) Garrett Smithley, Ford
34. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford
35. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet
36. (51) Cody Ware, Ford
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Start time, live stream TV, lineup for Texas