NASCAR at Texas live updates: Race is delayed again as more rain falls Monday

NASCAR’s Sunday playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway was postponed to Monday morning for a wet track. The Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 starts at 10 a.m. EST on NBCSN.

The race at the 1.5-mile oval will be 501 miles (334 laps) with stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. The field will re-start on Lap 53 after completing the first 52 laps Sunday before the red flag came out.

More rainy weather is in the forecast for NASCAR today.

Joey Logano is the only driver who has clinched a spot in the Championship 4 race thanks to his win at Kansas last weekend. Another playoff driver could lock in his spot at Texas.

8:45 a.m.: Groundhog Day at Texas Motor Speedway

Good morning! The track is soaked with 15 minutes to the green flag. It’s been raining since overnight and a light drizzle continues overhead at Texas Motor Speedway, and is expected to persist throughout the day. The temperature is also expected to fall to around 48 degrees by 4 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service.

The postponed race was supposed to start at 9 a.m., but it’s almost certain there will not be an on-time start. The rain will likely persist throughout the day, so the race could be pushed another day or two days, but NASCAR will attempt to look for an open window to squeeze it in.

NASCAR PLAYOFF POINTS STANDINGS

Joey Logano ADV (win at Kansas) Kevin Harvick +41 Denny Hamlin +20 Brad Keselowski +8 Chase Elliott -8 Alex Bowman -27 Martin Truex Jr. -51 Kurt Busch -73

NASCAR RACE STARTING ORDER (MONDAY)

Order Driver Car No. 1 Clint Bowyer 14 2 Jimmie Johnson 48 3 Erik Jones 20 4 Joey Logano* 22 5 Martin Truex Jr.* 19 6 Chase Elliott* 9 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Austin Dillon 3 9 Brad Keselowski* 2 10 Kyle Busch 18 11 Tyler Reddick 8 12 William Byron 24 13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 14 Kurt Busch* 1 15 Denny Hamlin* 11 16 Matt Kenseth 42 17 Christopher Bell 95 18 Alex Bowman* 88 19 John Hunter Nemechek 38 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 21 Bubba Wallace 43 22 Michael McDowell 34 23 Ryan Newman 6 24 Cole Custer 41 25 Corey LaJoie 32 26 Ryan Preece 37 27 Aric Almirola 10 28 Ty Dillon 13 29 Joey Gase 51 30 Garrett Smithley 53 31 Timmy Hill 66 32 Daniel Suárez 96 33 Chad Finchum 49 34 Brennan Poole 15 35 Reed Sorenson (one lap down) 77 36 Kevin Harvick* (one lap down) 4 37 Josh Bilicki (two laps down) 7 38 Chris Buescher (-10) 17 39 Quin Houff (-11) 00 40 JJ Yeley (out) 27

*Playoff driver