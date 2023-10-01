NASCAR Talladega playoff race 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for YellaWood 500

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at its largest and fastest track as the second round of the playoffs speed into Talladega Superspeedway.

Known for its high-speed pack racing and wild, multi-car crashes known as “The Big One,” races at Talladega can be treacherous and unpredictable. The main objective is to win, of course, but for the playoff drivers hoping to advance to the next round, this race is all about survival – in the figurative sense – and avoiding a calamity that could force a driver into a must-win situation in the elimination race next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

There is only one playoff driver who will not have to sweat this race: William Byron, who won the second-round opener last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. That victory gave the Hendrick Motorsports driver an automatic berth into the Round of 8. For the 11 other championship contenders, however, the pressure is on.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

What time does the Cup race at Talladega start?

The YellaWood 500 starts at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local) at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Talladega on?

NBC is broadcasting the YellaWood 500 and has a pre-race show beginning at 1 p.m. ET (noon local), while Peacock will have a post-race show at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Talladega?

The YellaWood 500 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

What are the standings heading into second-round race at Talladega?

(*-former champion; x-clinched spot in Round of 8):

x-William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports — 3,083 points Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,074 points Chris Buescher, RFK Racing — 3,059 points Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,057 points Martin Truex Jr.*, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,056 points Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing — 3,049 points Brad Keselowski*, RFK Racing — 3,045 points Kyle Larson*, Hendrick Motorsports — 3,039 points Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing — 3,037 points Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing — 3,036 points Ryan Blaney, Team Penske — 3,028 points Kyle Busch*, Richard Childress Racing — 3,022 points

How many laps is the Cup race at Talladega?

The YellaWood 500 is 188 laps around the 2.66-mile oval for a total of 500 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 60 laps; Stage 2: 60 laps; Stage 3: 68 laps.

Who won the most recent races at Talladega?

Kyle Busch won the spring race on April 23, 2023 in double overtime, taking the lead from Bubba Wallace on the final lap before a multi-car crash in Turn 2 brought out the yellow flag, ending the race under caution. It was Busch's second career Cup Series win at the track.

And one year ago in the playoff race, Chase Elliott led 10 total laps, taking the lead for the last time after passing Ryan Blaney on the final lap before edging Blaney by 0.046 seconds on Oct. 2, 2022. It was also Elliott's second career Cup Series win at the track.

What is the lineup for the YellaWood 500?

(Car number in parentheses; P-playoff driver)

1. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

3. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

4. (5) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet

5. (6) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford

6. (36) Riley Herbst, Ford

7. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

8. (24) William Byron (P), Chevrolet

9. (23) Bubba Wallace (P), Toyota

10. (12) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford

11. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

12. (11) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota

13. (45) Tyler Reddick (P), Toyota

14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

15. (20) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota

16. (19) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota

17. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

18. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

19. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

20. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

21. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

22. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

23. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

24. (17) Chris Buescher (P), Ford

25. (8) Kyle Busch (P), Chevrolet

26. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

27. (51) JJ Yeley, Ford

28. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

29. (15) Brennan Poole, Ford

30. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

31. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

32. (1) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet

33. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (13) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet

35. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

36. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

37. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

38. (42) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

